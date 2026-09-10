Marchisio: “Here is how I would set up Juventus’s attack. Vlahovic got it wrong, Gatti deserves more space”

Claudio Marchisio is the first guest on "If I were you", a YouTube format by Corriere dello Sport. The former Juventus midfielder also weighs in on the current Juventus side.





Juventus's attack: "How would I line it up? I would put Kolo Muani on the left wing, to make the most of his pace and his running power, I would put Woltemade through the middle, with his height and his technique, and Conceicao on the right, who hit the post against AC Milan and who is in a good moment."





On Kolo Muani: "He was very much wanted back, I hope he gets going and can find consistency."





The system and the many injuries: "Spalletti will find the solutions. What is certain is that playing with a double pivot, in a 4-2-3-1, is not so simple for the players Juventus have. Koopmeiners as a holding midfielder does not exactly excite me, I would move him further forward. McKennie is not a holding midfielder either."





The transfer market: "Would I sign a free agent? It is not simple, because you do not know what situation you will find, what condition the free agent is in, what preparation he has had."



