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Claudio MarchisioGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Marchisio: "Here is how I would set up Juventus’ attack. Vlahovic got it wrong, Gatti deserves more playing time"

Juventus

The former Juventus midfielder gives his view on Spalletti’s team’s problems

Claudio Marchisio is the first guest on "If I were you", a YouTube format from the Corriere dello Sport. The former Old Lady midfielder also spoke about the current Juventus, among other topics.


Juve's attack: "How would I line it up? I would put Kolo Muani on the left wing, to make the most of his pace and his running power, I would put Woltemade in the centre, with his height and his technique, and on the right Conceicao, who hit the post against Milan and who is in good form".


On Kolo Muani: "He was really wanted back, I hope he can get going and find consistency".


The formation and the many injuries: "Spalletti will find the solutions. Of course, playing with a double pivot, in the 4-2-3-1, is not that simple for the players Juventus have. I am not crazy about Koopmeiners as a holding midfielder, I would move him further forward. McKennie is not a holding midfielder either".


The transfer market: "Would I sign a free agent? It is not easy, because you do not know what situation you will find, what condition the free agent is in, what preparation he has had".


  • On Gatti: "He deserves more minutes in the rotation. When he scored against AC Milan, if I had been him I would have taken the ball straight away and carried it back to the centre circle, but I understand the emotion of the moment."


    On the objectives: "Juventus's objective must always be to win, 'fino alla fine' has to mean that, to go as far as possible."


    On the transfer market: "In midfield, they will have to do something in January. Conceicao? If I were him I would renew straight away, because my dream is to always play for Juventus."


    On Vlahovic: "If I had been him, I would have handled the situation differently, I would have tried to improve the relationship with Juve, who have given him a lot. I would have accepted a lower salary to stay at Juve. What's more, he has gone to play for a team who do not play in the Champions League."


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