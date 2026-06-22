'Marcelo Bielsa taught us to have fair play!' - Cape Verde boss left 'upset' after cramp incident in World Cup draw with Uruguay

Bubista was "upset" after a Uruguay player broke off from helping treat one of his players for cramp to join the attack that led to the South Americans' equaliser. He was visibly frustrated by the perceived lack of sportsmanship displayed during the sequence.

"I was upset by that because Bielsa taught us to have fair play. That's in his press conferences, that's in the matches that his teams play. We learned what fair play was from his attitude," the Cape Verde coach remarked after the final whistle. "It felt frustrating, but that's part of the game and part of the experience of growing with the team."