Getty Images Sport
Marcelo Bielsa blasts his 'highly disorganised' Uruguay team after Cape Verde draw leaves them facing 'gargantuan challenge' vs Spain in final World Cup group game
Tactical chaos and missed opportunities
The tiny nation of Cape Verde continued to defy the odds by taking an early lead against Uruguay through Kevin Pina in the 21st minute. Uruguay managed to claw their way back into the game just before half-time with goals from Araujo and Agustin Canobbio. However, the lead was short-lived as defensive fragility reappeared in the second half. Mathías Olivera’s misplaced pass allowed Helio Varela to equalise in the 61st minute, ensuring the points were shared and leaving the Group H standings wide open.
- Getty Images Sport
Bielsa slams 'highly disorganised' performance
Bielsa cut a frustrated figure after the draw, a result that leaves them needing a win against Spain to guarantee progression. The 70-year-old manager was vocal about his team's lack of structure during a chaotic encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the underdogs twice exposed the Uruguayan backline.
“The team was highly disorganised,” Bielsa said after the match. “We would attack while running the risk of them scoring against us at the end of the match. We could have won the match and we also could have lost the match. Undoubtedly, Uruguay is a better squad than Cape Verde. But this has to be shown."
Uruguay face a 'gargantuan challenge' against Spain
Uruguay will now head into their final Group H fixture with the weight of a nation on their shoulders after failing to win either of their opening two matches.
Bielsa's side are currently in second place with two points, ahead of Cape Verde on goals scored. Uruguay also have to overcome a significant fitness blow, because defensive linchpin Ronald Araujo will not return from injury in time to face Spain. "We have the need and the obligation to beat Spain. It is a gargantuan challenge for all of us," Bielsa stated.
- AFP
Cape Verde want to continue their fairytale run
While Uruguay were left soul-searching, Cape Verde head coach Bubista was understandably jubilant as his side followed up a draw against Spain with another historic result. Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia in their final fixture with a genuine chance of reaching the knockout stages.
“We are here to compete and achieve a new dream, which is to qualify for the second round,” Bubista said. “We are now at the point where we can say we will definitely fight for qualification.”