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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Marc Guiu, Napoli are the priority: agreement with the player, talks ongoing with Chelsea

SSC Napoli
Transfers
M. Guiu

Intense talks to hand Allegri a new striker

Marc Guiu has chosen Napoli. The Spanish striker, born in 2006 and currently owned by Chelsea, sees the Azzurri as his first option, putting the offers from Spain in the background. This was reported by Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update on the talks and the young centre-forward's wishes.


On personal terms, the situation already appears clear: Guiu has reached an agreement with Napoli and is said to have given his availability for the move to the Azzurri. That is a significant factor in the race for the player, especially given the interest from other clubs and the alternatives on the market.


  • The Napoli-Chelsea negotiations

    What remains is for the clubs to strike an agreement. Napoli and Chelsea are in talks over the striker's registration, with a fee set to exceed €15 million. Chelsea's valuation is higher, though: the Blues want €25 million to let the player leave.


    That means the financial gap has not yet been fully closed, but talks between the two clubs are ongoing. Chelsea have also added a specific request: according to Fabrizio Romano, the English club want to include a future sell-on clause for Guiu in the deal, allowing them to retain a financial stake if the striker is transferred again.


    Meanwhile, Napoli continue working to find the right formula and get the deal done. The player's desire works in the Azzurri's favour, but they still need a definitive agreement with Chelsea on the valuation and the terms of the possible transfer.


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