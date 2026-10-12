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Marc Cucurella drags his hair into Vinicius Jr red card row with furious warning to referee during 10-man Real Madrid win over Villarreal
Controversial red card ignites tensions
Cucurella vented his fury at the match officials after Vinicius was shown a straight red card for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair. The 72nd-minute dismissal sparked chaos on the touchline as the hosts had a second goal chalked off, cutting Jose Mourinho's wild celebrations short. Despite being reduced to ten men, Yan Diomande's clinical strike nine minutes earlier proved enough to secure all three points for the Spanish giants.
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Spaniard vents anger towards assistant
Furious at what he perceived as harsh officiating against his team-mate, Cucurella marched straight over to assistant referee Francisco Garcia on the touchline to issue a stern warning while wagging his finger. Madrid team-mate Bernardo Silva and club delegate Chendo even had to step in to calm the left-back down before matters boiled over.
DAZN cameras caught the Spaniard's explosive confrontation as he bellowed at the official: "I hope... I hope that if anyone touches a single hair of mine, you send them off. Go check the VAR."
Tense battle secures crucial points
Making the most of their numerical advantage, the visitors threw men forward and pinned the home side back throughout the closing stages. Thibaut Courtois was called into action to pull off vital late saves, denying dangerous efforts from Carlos Romero and Gerard Moreno. That stubborn defensive resilience ensured the narrow lead remained intact as a stormy encounter reached its conclusion amid a flurry of late bookings.
- Pressinphoto
European test awaits Spanish giants
Madrid now turn their focus to continental duties as they travel to face Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 14. Mourinho's side then return to Santiago Bernabeu to host Sevilla on Sunday, looking to maintain their domestic momentum. Managing without their talismanic forward in La Liga will test the squad's attacking depth during a demanding run of fixtures.
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