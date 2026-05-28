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Mapi Leon & Ona Batlle follow Alexia Putellas through Barcelona exit door ahead of WSL transfers
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Barca confirm double defensive exit
The Catalan giants have announced that both Leon and Batlle will bring their successful spells at the club to an end this summer. Their departures represent a major reshuffle for a side that has dominated both domestic and European football over the last several years, with the announcement arriving in the wake of Putellas confirming her own exit.
Leon and Batlle have been vital components of the side that secured a historic quadruple this season, climaxing in a dominant 4-0 Champions League final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo. Having reached the pinnacle of European football once again, the defensive duo are now prepared to embark on new chapters in their careers away from Liga F.
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WSL destinations on the horizon
According to ESPN, the next destinations for both players appear to be in England's Women's Super League. Leon is in advanced talks to join ambitious Championship side London City Lionesses, a move that would represent a significant coup for the capital club as they look to build a powerhouse squad.
Batlle is widely expected to return to England to join Arsenal. The full-back previously impressed in the WSL during her time with Manchester United before returning to Barcelona in 2023. A move to the Gunners would see Renee Slegers' side land one of the most technical defenders in world football as they look to close the gap on Chelsea and Manchester City.
End of an era for Leon
Leon, 30, leaves Barcelona as a certified club legend. Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2017, the central defender has been the bedrock of the Blaugrana backline, making over 300 appearances and winning an incredible 27 trophies. Her haul includes four Champions League titles, cementing her status as one of the most decorated players in the club's history. Her technical proficiency and ability to build play from the back have defined Barcelona's style of play during their golden era. With interest
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Batlle's short but sweet return
Ona Batlle’s second stint at the club was equally successful, if shorter in duration. The academy graduate returned to her roots in 2023 and has won 11 of a possible 12 trophies during three seasons of senior play across two spells. The 26-year-old’s versatility across the backline has been a key asset for Barcelona throughout their most recent Treble and Quadruple-winning campaigns.
The departures of Leon and Batlle, alongside Putellas, leave a significant leadership void for Barcelona to fill. The team has just one game remaining this season, an away trip to Madrid CFF in Liga F, which will serve as a final farewell for three of the most influential figures in the modern women's game.