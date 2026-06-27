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Adhe Makayasa

Manuel Ugarte suffers horrible knee injury after colliding with Uruguay team-mate as Man Utd fear midfielder faces long spell on sidelines

M. Ugarte
Uruguay
Uruguay vs Spain
Spain
World Cup
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has sustained a suspected long-term knee injury during Uruguay's agonising exit from the World Cup. The combative engine-room operator was stretchered off in tears before the interval following an accidental collision with a fellow countryman, leaving his club's crucial summer transfer plans in complete disarray.

  • Midfielder stretchered off distressed

    Ugarte's World Cup campaign ended in double heartbreak as Uruguay crashed out of the tournament following a defeat to Spain. The Man Utd midfielder lasted 44 minutes before twisting his knee in an accidental collision with team-mate Mathias Olivera. Ugarte, who had looked sharp after completing a tackle and winning all three ground duels, left the pitch on a stretcher in visible distress, compounding a miserable group-stage exit for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

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    United fear severe damage

    Old Trafford officials are growing increasingly anxious regarding the initial prognosis. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United strongly fear that the midfielder has sustained a significant injury and are currently waiting to establish direct contact with the player's camp to fully assess the structural damage. This sudden development has sent shockwaves through the club's medical and recruitment departments.

  • Transfer market plans disrupted

    The ill-timed injury threatens to completely derail United's intricate summer transfer strategy. The club hierarchy had firmly designated the Uruguayan international as a primary sellable asset to generate crucial funds for a comprehensive midfield overhaul. This sudden setback leaves executives in a precarious position, as prospective buying clubs will likely abandon negotiations until the player completes a gruelling rehabilitation process and proves his long-term fitness.

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    Rebuild plans placed on-hold

    With Ugarte set for an extended spell on the treatment table, United must urgently recalibrate their immediate squad rotation plans. The recruitment team faces immense pressure to offload alternative fringe players to salvage their summer rebuilding budget before the transfer window slams shut. Meanwhile, the player faces a daunting road to recovery, with advanced scans scheduled early next week to determine whether surgical intervention is required.