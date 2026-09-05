AFP
Manuel Pellegrini hits back at Jose Mourinho's 'played to draw' claims after Betis sink Real Madrid
Pellegrini defends Betis tactics against Mourinho critique
Pellegrini was in no mood to let Mourinho’s post-match comments overshadow a famous night for Real Betis. After witnessing his side secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory, the Chilean manager faced questions regarding Mourinho's assertion that the home side played primarily for a draw. Pellegrini remained firm in his belief that his team were deserving winners, despite the pressure exerted by the visitors throughout a tense evening in Seville.
Responding directly to the suggestion that Betis were fortunate, Pellegrini stated: "I don't make the same analysis because I think the team went out to win from the first minute of the match, trying to find the back of the net against a rival like Real Madrid, which is, of course, a tough opponent," Pellegrini explained.
"They had some very dangerous set pieces where Alvaro Valles made three very, very good saves, but in the end, we scored the goal and took the three points against a great rival, in a very hard-fought match that, even if it had ended in a draw, would have been a fair result. So, in that respect, that often happens in football: we capitalized on our chances and they didn't."
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The manager brushes off Mourinho's match complaints
Mourinho also hinted at a certain level of aggression from the Betis side, but Pellegrini was quick to dismiss any notion that the referee influenced the outcome of the contest. Pellegrini rejecting Mourinho's complaints regarding the officiating
"I don't think we played too roughly. I think both teams contested the ball. I don't believe there was significant refereeing influence. Whether there was one more or one less yellow card, I don't think those were decisive factors in the outcome of the match," he said.
"We didn't win the game because of the referee; we won because we capitalized on our chances and they couldn't convert theirs, either because they were denied by Álvaro Valles or because they missed the penalty they had. So, that's how results are in football; specific events decide the outcome, but I don't think the referee was the reason."
Resilience and the 24-hour rule in Seville
The victory was particularly sweet for Betis following a stinging loss to Levante in their previous outing. Pellegrini has long preached a philosophy of emotional stability, refusing to let his players get carried away by individual results. He explained that his approach to the squad remained consistent even after a poor result, emphasizing that the team’s identity and mental strength are built over years of work rather than week-to-week reactions.
Pellegrini detailed his message to the dressing room, saying: "The same thing I've been conveying for the seven years we've been at Betis: football gives you 24 hours; 24 hours to enjoy a victory, 24 hours to suffer a defeat. There are many specific things that happen in matches, as happened in the game against Levante, which cause things to unfold as they do."
"You have to understand them, you have to analyze them, you have to be able to do a good self-critique both when you win and when you lose, and be convinced 24 hours a day of what you're doing to try to win the next match, which is what we did."
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Impact from the bench and Parrott's milestone
The game turned on Pellegrini's tactical adjustments, with Troy Parrott finding the net after coming off the bench. The Irish striker, who had previously missed a crucial chance against Levante, showed his predatory instincts to convert after a knockdown from fellow substitute Nelson Deossa. The manager expressed his delight for the new signing, noting that such a goal against a club of Real's stature would provide an immense boost to the player's confidence as he adapts to La Liga.
"I'm really happy for Troy Parrott. Arriving at the club, in a different style of football. Starting a new chapter at a new team, in a different style of football, by scoring the winning goal against Real Madrid, I think it's going to give him a lot of confidence," Pellegrini noted.
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