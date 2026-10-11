Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084316817.jpgEibner
Alvino Hanafi

'A silly mistake by me!' – Manuel Neuer breaks silence on nightmare nine-second blunder

Bayern Munich
M. Neuer
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bundesliga

Manuel Neuer took responsibility for a silly mistake that led to the earliest goal in Bundesliga history against Augsburg. The veteran goalkeeper took a heavy touch within nine seconds, allowing Robin Fellhauer to score into an empty net.

  • Neuer admits costliest of errors inside nine seconds

    Manuel Neuer endured a nightmare start in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Augsburg, committing an uncharacteristic error within the opening moments. The veteran goalkeeper misjudged a heavy touch inside his penalty area, allowing Robin Fellhauer to tackle him and slide the ball into an empty net.

    The goal was timed at under nine seconds, setting a record for the earliest goal conceded in Bundesliga history.

    Neuer held his hands up after the match, admitting his role in the opening setback.

  • imago-sport-1084313375.jpgJan Huebner

    Goalkeeper reflects on silly nightmare moment

    Speaking after the dramatic derby, Neuer was honest about his lapse in concentration. "The first goal we conceded was a silly mistake by me," Neuer admitted.

    "Not many of us have had a game like today."

    "It was strange that we scored so many goals that were then ruled out."

  • Belief remained despite early shock

    Despite the terrible start, Neuer insisted he maintained belief that Bayern would recover and claim all three points. "I still had hope, because it was the first minute," Neuer explained.

    "The chance we could still turn the game around is big."

    "I think we had the chances but just didn't take them. There was a bit of bad luck with the tight offsides."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Focus turns to quick turnaround

    Bayern fought back through goals from Ismael Saibari and substitute Nathaniel Brown, but Rodrigo Ribeiro's second-half strike ensured Augsburg earned a point. Neuer parried Calvin Brackelmann's effort prior to Ribeiro's rebound.

    The German international will look to put the error behind him when Bayern face Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday.

    Kompany's squad remains eager to bounce back immediately.

Champions League
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bundesliga
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA