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'We won't be friends!' – Manuel Akanji makes bold Yann Sommer admission ahead of San Siro clash
Akanji targets crucial San Siro European victory
Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji addressed reporters at the Inter Training Centre ahead of their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Club Brugge. The Nerazzurri host the Belgian outfit at San Siro aiming to secure their first European victory of the season following an opening matchday defeat to Real Madrid.
Akanji stressed the importance of securing a top-eight finish in the new league phase to secure direct knockout qualification.
The Swiss centre-back insisted the squad must focus purely on Tuesday's match before looking ahead to future European fixtures.
- Geisser
Friendship with Yann Sommer put on hold
Akanji revealed he recently exchanged messages with Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who spent three seasons at Inter before moving to Belgium. "I spoke to him two days ago. For 90 minutes tomorrow, we won't be friends, but that's how football works," Akanji stated.
"Yann remains a good friend, but tomorrow the only thing that matters for us will be winning the match."
"I think we feel good as a team. In the league, we've only drawn one game and won the others. Our only defeat of the season was against Real Madrid."
Squad rotation and Manchester City focus
Addressing Inter's impressive domestic form and squad depth, Akanji highlighted how rotation has maintained high performance levels across all competitions. "We made some changes and rotations over the weekend, but those who played did very well, and we brought home the win," Akanji explained.
"It's important that everyone is in top form so that everyone can contribute."
When asked about his former club Manchester City, Akanji added: "I'm in touch with my friends at City, but my focus is entirely on Inter, the games we have to play, and our goals."
- SOPA Images
One game at a time approach in Europe
Now in his second season at Inter, Akanji remains confident in the club's trajectory after lifting two domestic trophies last term. While target projections suggest 16 points could secure a top-eight spot, the defender rejected framing the match as a high-pressure scenario.
"I don't want to approach the match like that," Akanji concluded.
"We have six more games in the group, so I can't say it's a do-or-die game, but we want to win in front of our fans."
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