Mandragora case, Udinese definitively acquitted

Below is Udinese's statement: "Udinese Calcio welcome with satisfaction the ruling delivered today by the Court of Udine, which ordered the full acquittal of President Franco Soldati, Vice President Stefano Campoccia and the club.





The decision confirms the groundlessness of the allegations brought against Udinese Calcio and their senior representatives, while also recognising the complete correctness, transparency and regularity of their conduct.





This is a ruling of particular significance, reaffirming the values of integrity and responsibility that have always defined the actions of the club and its directors.





The outcome of the proceedings also represents further recognition for Udinese Calcio, a club that for years has been regarded as a model reference point in the professional football landscape for the seriousness of its management and its attention to compliance with rules and principles of good governance".







