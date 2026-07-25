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Yosua Arya

Marcus Rashford transfer U-turn? Man Utd star handed surprise olive branch as Michael Carrick weighs up shock reintegration

M. Rashford
Manchester United
Transfers
Premier League

Manchester United have invited Marcus Rashford to appear in the club's Amazon documentary, despite ongoing uncertainty about his future. The move has raised fresh questions over whether the England forward could yet remain at Old Trafford for the 2026-27 season.

  • Fresh twist over Rashford

    Rashford's United future has taken an unexpected turn after he was invited to feature in Amazon's behind-the-scenes documentary covering the club's 2026-27 campaign, as per The Mirror. The England international returned to Old Trafford after Barcelona opted against making his loan move permanent. A summer exit had appeared likely, but United have yet to find a buyer willing to meet both their valuation and Rashford's wages.



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  • Michael Carrick Marcus Rashford Man UtdGetty

    Documentary raises new questions

    According to the report, Rashford has been invited to play a role in the season-long production, a move that has fuelled speculation he could still have a future at the club. Including him in the documentary does not guarantee he will stay. However, it would be unusual for United to grant a player significant access if the club were completely certain he had no future at Old Trafford.

  • Return remains possible

    Rashford has not played a competitive match for the Red Devils since December 2024, and his relationship with the club was reportedly complicated before his loan spell. However, he is due to return for pre-season after England's World Cup campaign. The Guardian previously reported that he was expected to begin the new season as part of Michael Carrick's squad unless a suitable transfer opportunity emerged.

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    Decision time for United

    Carrick must now decide whether Rashford can be successfully reintegrated or whether the documentary invitation is simply part of Amazon's effort to capture one of the club's biggest storylines. A genuine reset could benefit both parties if Rashford accepts a defined role and rediscovers his motivation. Ultimately, though, United and the forward must decide whether they truly want to rebuild their relationship rather than merely delay an inevitable separation.

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