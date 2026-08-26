Manchester United forced into kit amendment after breaking Premier League rules against Hull City

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United broke Premier League kit rules during their opening 2-0 defeat to Hull City and have been forced to make an amendment.

The club went into the campaign without a left-sleeve sponsor following the end of their £20 million-a-year contract with DXC Technology.

However, under Premier League Rule M.15, clubs lacking a commercial sponsor on that arm must display the official competition badge on both sleeves. The team failed to observe this guideline while wearing their new third kit.







