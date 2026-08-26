Getty Images Sport
Manchester United forced into kit amendment after breaking Premier League rules against Hull City
Rule break on opening day
According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United broke Premier League kit rules during their opening 2-0 defeat to Hull City and have been forced to make an amendment.
The club went into the campaign without a left-sleeve sponsor following the end of their £20 million-a-year contract with DXC Technology.
However, under Premier League Rule M.15, clubs lacking a commercial sponsor on that arm must display the official competition badge on both sleeves. The team failed to observe this guideline while wearing their new third kit.
- Getty Images Sport
Escaping league sanctions
Despite the kit oversight, Manchester United will avoid any formal sanction from the league. The players left one side completely empty alongside the mandatory right-arm badge and "No Room For Racism" element. While Chelsea, Sunderland, and Crystal Palace all correctly featured the league’s iconic lion crest on both sleeves over the opening weekend, United are still seeking a new commercial partner to replace the expired £20m agreement. The club and the league are aware of the error.
Frustrations on the pitch
On the pitch, the situation was equally frustrating. Captain Bruno Fernandes reflected on the poor performance: "Every away game we give too much of the ball to them. In the first 20 minutes, the goalkeeper was the one with the most touches. We needed to press more, be more aggressive, and then again we need to work on set plays and not concede these types of goals. Against these types of teams, they are waiting for that moment." Manager Michael Carrick added: "Inside, we are hurting. The boys know we need to get better. We've lost one game and it's a bad one to lose. But it won't change anything."
- Getty Images Sport
Returning to Old Trafford
Manchester United are expected to have the Premier League badge displayed correctly on both sleeves when they return to action against Ipswich at Old Trafford on Sunday. Carrick and his squad will be desperate to put the opening weekend behind them, aiming to secure their first three points of the new campaign while ensuring full compliance with league regulations.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting