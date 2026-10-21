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cm grafica conte juve milan
Emanuele Tramacere
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Manchester United disaster in Como too: Conte ready for the post-Carrick era, but Pioli was also at the Sinigaglia

Manchester United
A. Conte
S. Pioli
M. Carrick
Transfers
Juventus
AC Milan

Manchester United remain in crisis and collapse at Como. Carrick is more out than in

Since 10 September, Manchester United have not won, enduring painful defeats, a League Cup exit and league draws that have done little to help. That win over Sabah keeps their Champions League campaign alive for now, but today's emphatic 4-1 away defeat to Cesc Fabregas's Como, who are making their European debut, could well be the final nail in the coffin for Michael Carrick's time in the dugout.

The former midfielder took over midway through last season, but now appears to have lost control of a team hampered by injuries, short of ideas and seemingly ready to surrender on the pitch. Talk of his dismissal has been growing for some time, with one leading candidate ready to take over mid-season: Antonio Conte.

  • Disaster in Como

    The match against Como could have been Carrick's most important test. Instead, it ended in a crushing 4-1 defeat at the Sinigaglia, with Nico Paz outstanding. De Ligt returned to the pitch 325 days after his last appearance, but he was hugely disappointing and could not resolve the enormous defensive problems that have marked the start of this season.

    In keeping with the trend of recent matches, they managed just four shots on target in 90 minutes. Two of those efforts, including Zirkzee's late goal, came when the result was already effectively decided.

  • Not this bad since 2015, Carrick more likely out than in

    Manchester United have now gone seven consecutive matches without a win in all competitions for the first time since 2015.

    After Joshua Zirkzee replaced him in the 67th minute, captain Bruno Ferndandes reacted angrily towards the bench.

    Negative results and a fractured dressing room make it hard to see Carrick staying in the dugout.

  • Conte ready, as Pioli was there

    If it comes to a sacking, the leading candidate remains Antonio Conte, who has already been in contact with the Red Devils' owners. Unattached, he can sign for any club he wants. He won't wait indefinitely for "his" Juventus.

    The former Napoli manager is not the only candidate for the Old Trafford job. Several others have put themselves forward in recent days. At Como, for example, Stefano Pioli was also in the stands, another unattached manager keen to get back into management.

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