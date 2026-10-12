Manchester United, Carrick at risk: Conte looms, but fans and former players are divided

United's Carabao Cup struggles continued as Brighton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford: Carrick still has moderate backing from the club's hierarchy, but continued poor results could force the club to reconsider his position. Several potential replacements have emerged, with Transfer News Live reporting that Manchester United have put Antonio Conte at the top of their list of candidates to replace Carrick. The former Napoli man added to the speculation in an interview with The Athletic, explaining his desire to manage a historic club that have been unable to return to their former heights. He wants to compete for the biggest trophies, not just take part. "There are many clubs that have, in some way, lost sight of their history. I would like to go to one of those clubs to dust off that history and make it shine again. Clubs where there is pressure, where, ultimately, you know very well that you are not going there just to take part, but to compete."







