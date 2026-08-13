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Jeremy Doku Manchester City Liverpool 2025-26Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Manchester City, official: Doku renews

Manchester City
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J. Doku

The Belgian renews until 2031

Manchester City have tied Jérémy Doku down and made it clear they plan to keep trusting the Belgian winger for years to come. The 2002-born player has in fact renewed his contract with the Citizensuntil2031, signing a new five-year deal that underlines his central role in the club's future plans.

Since arriving in Manchester in September 2023 from Rennes, Doku has gradually carved out an important role in the side, above all with his one-on-one quality, pace and ability to create overloads out wide. Manchester City see that profile as a strategic one and have decided to keep investing in it for the long term.

  • "We love Maresca's style of play, it's exciting for the players," the Belgian player said, underlining his appreciation for the manager's philosophy. Those words reflect the harmony between Doku and the club at a time when City are looking to strengthen their long-term project.


    Since arriving in England, Doku has made a real impact: 126 appearances and 21 goals in a Manchester City shirt, along with a remarkable haul of honours for a player of his age. During his time with the Citizens, he has won one Premier League, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and one Community Shield.


    The new contract until 2031 therefore sends a clear message: Manchester City see Doku as one of the players around whom they can build for the future. The Belgian winger is ready to continue his journey in blue, determined to play an even bigger role in the team and add to an already impressive trophy cabinet.

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