Manchester City, official: Doku renews

"We love Maresca's style of play, it's exciting for the players," the Belgian player said, underlining his appreciation for the manager's philosophy. Those words reflect the harmony between Doku and the club at a time when City are looking to strengthen their long-term project.





Since arriving in England, Doku has made a real impact: 126 appearances and 21 goals in a Manchester City shirt, along with a remarkable haul of honours for a player of his age. During his time with the Citizens, he has won one Premier League, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and one Community Shield.





The new contract until 2031 therefore sends a clear message: Manchester City see Doku as one of the players around whom they can build for the future. The Belgian winger is ready to continue his journey in blue, determined to play an even bigger role in the team and add to an already impressive trophy cabinet.