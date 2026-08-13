Manchester City, official: Doku renews

Manchester City have tied Jérémy Doku down and made it clear they plan to keep trusting the Belgian winger for years to come. The 2002-born player has in fact renewed his contract with the Citizensuntil2031, signing a new five-year deal that underlines his central role in the club's future plans.
Since arriving in Manchester in September 2023 from Rennes, Doku has gradually carved out an important role in the side, above all with his one-on-one quality, pace and ability to create overloads out wide. Manchester City see that profile as a strategic one and have decided to keep investing in it for the long term.