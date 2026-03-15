Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Dominique Janssen's disastrous error costs Red Devils dear in League Cup final defeat

Elisabeth Terland came close to opening the scoring inside the first two minutes when she forced Hannah Hampton into a save from 25 yards out, but United fell behind when Janssen was robbed by James after mis-controlling a throw-in close to her own penalty area. England star James was thus able to dribble into the box and send Phallon Tullis-Joyce the wrong way with her finish.

United looked to fight back as Terland threatened again, first firing wide from the edge of the area before striking the crossbar with an angled drive. Maya Le Tissier had to be on her toes at the other end, however, as she chased back to deny Alyssa Thompson after the United States forward was sent through on goal.

Ellen Wangerheim blew United's best chance in the final seconds of the first half when she scuffed a shot from close range following Melvine Malard's fine run and cross, while Lisa Naalsund stung Hampton's palms not long after the break.

Chelsea, though, eventually got a foothold in the game and secured the first silverware of the season when Beever-Jones held off Hanna Lundqvist and forced the ball past Tullis-Joyce from close range.

GOAL rates United's players from Ashton Gate...