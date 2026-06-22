Man Utd secure 'majority of the land' to build new 100,000-seat 'Wembley of the North' stadium in huge breakthrough for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

In a significant step forward for the club's long-term infrastructure goals, United have officially acquired 25 acres of land from Indurent, a Blackstone portfolio company. The site is located approximately 350 metres north-west of the current Old Trafford footprint, situated between Wharfside Way, Europa Way and John Gilbert Way.

The deal represents a critical victory for the regeneration project led by Ratcliffe, who previously described the decision to rebuild on the existing site as a "no-brainer". While the club are still in discussions to purchase additional smaller plots of land, no issues are expected to delay the final stages.