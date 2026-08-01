Man Utd prepare £60m bid for top target Lewis Hall as Fabrizio Romano confirms move 'approved'

Prominent transfer journalist Romano confirmed United's serious interest in the Newcastle defender via his YouTube channel. He stated: "Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

"Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United. But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

"Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer. We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

"So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes. Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure. But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position."



