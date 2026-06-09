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Man Utd still 'optimistic' they can sign Elliot Anderson & beat City in race for £100m England star
Man Utd step up pursuit of Anderson
Man Utd remain firmly in the race to sign Anderson, with club executives confident they can convince the Nottingham Forest midfielder to choose Old Trafford over Man City, as per The Guardian. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders after an impressive season at the City Ground.
Forest are understood to value Anderson at around £100 million and have already rejected an £80m offer from City. The Red Devils see Anderson as a key target in Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild and the club hopes to make progress in negotiations soon.
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Forest stand firm as transfer battle develops
Forest's position remains clear after turning down City's opening bid. The club are demanding the full £100m valuation and are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their most valuable assets. United, meanwhile, remain encouraged by the fact that no agreement has been reached. The club believe there is still an opportunity to persuade Anderson that his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.
Casemiro's successor
United's interest in Anderson is linked closely to the departure of Casemiro. The experienced Brazilian is set to leave Old Trafford this summer and has been linked with MLS side Inter Miami. Casemiro's departure leaves a significant hole in the Red Devils' midfield, leaving the club scrambling to find a replacement.
Despite reportedly reaching an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, the Red Devils are believed to still be in the race to sign Anderson. The club are looking to build a younger and more energetic core, and Anderson is viewed as a player capable of leading that transition. His profile and development make him a key target as United seek long-term reinforcement in central areas.
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Anderson's transfer battle is about to heat up
United must decide how aggressively to pursue Anderson as competition from City intensifies. With Forest refusing to lower their valuation and City already making an opening move, the battle for the midfielder is expected to remain one of the summer's major transfer stories. Regardless of how quickly that deal progresses, securing midfield reinforcements remains a priority as the club prepares for the new campaign.
Meanwhile, Anderson is likely to remain focused on his England duties at the World Cup, where the Three Lions will compete against Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.