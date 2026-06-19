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Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty
Yosua Arya

Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford REFUSING to give up on Barcelona return despite Anthony Gordon's arrival at Camp Nou

Transfers
M. Rashford
Barcelona
Manchester United
Premier League
LaLiga
A. Gordon

Marcus Rashford remains determined to secure a permanent return to Barcelona despite Anthony Gordon's arrival at Camp Nou. Manchester United are keen to sell the England forward this summer, but the 28-year-old is prepared to wait for the Catalan club and has made them his preferred destination.


  • Rashford remains focused on Barcelona move

    Rashford enhanced his reputation on the international stage after scoring in England's World Cup victory over Croatia, further boosting hopes at Man Utd that his market value could rise during the tournament. Despite attracting interest elsewhere, the forward has made it clear that Barcelona remains his preferred destination, as per Sport.

    Rashford spent last season on loan with the Catalan giants and believes he still has unfinished business in Spain. The arrival of Gordon at Camp Nou has not changed his position. Rashford is reportedly willing to wait until the closing stages of the transfer window in the hope that Barcelona can find a way to bring him back permanently.

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    Flick's backing offers encouragement

    Rashford finished last season with encouragement from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who reportedly indicated that the club would do everything possible to keep him at Camp Nou. While no guarantees were offered, Blaugrana's coaching staff were satisfied with his contribution. Although his numbers declined during the second half of the campaign, Rashford adapted to Flick's tactical demands and accepted a squad role. He often made an impact from the bench and was viewed as a useful option within the group.

    However, Barca's appreciation of the player has not removed the financial barriers to a deal. The club previously declined to activate a €30 million purchase option despite Rashford's willingness to reduce his salary in order to stay.

  • Finances continue to complicate negotiations

    The biggest obstacle remains the structure of any transfer. Man Utd want a permanent sale and are not currently interested in another loan arrangement, creating a significant hurdle for Barca. While United are keen to move Rashford on, Barcelona must balance the transfer fee and wage commitments before making a serious move. Rashford's determination could yet prove influential. By prioritising Barcelona above other opportunities, he may increase pressure on all parties as the transfer window progresses and options begin to narrow.

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    A waiting game for all involved

    The transfer saga is expected to continue throughout a prolonged summer window. United may maintain their demand for a permanent sale, but their position could soften if suitable offers fail to arrive before the deadline. Rashford is aware of the risks involved in waiting for Barcelona, ​​although the Catalans continue to prioritise the signing of a key centre-forward before reconsidering a deal for the England international.