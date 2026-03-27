Man Utd & Liverpool informed of Adam Wharton transfer fee Crystal Palace would ‘bite your hand off’ for as ex-Eagles striker predicts England star’s future

While stating his confidence when it comes to Wharton’s immediate plans, Morrison concedes that every player has a price. If the likes of United and Liverpool really wanted to get a deal done, then they would be prepared to dig deep.

Quizzed on the numbers that could tempt Palace to the negotiating table, Morrison said: “Yeah, £60m, £70m - if someone wants to pay £80m, I think they’d bite your hand off. But yeah, definitely at least £60-70 million.

“If you look at how young he is and the talent he’s got, and the clubs that will be knocking on the door for him, then Palace are right to say £60-70 million. It’s good money for another player they’ve developed. He’s a top player. Hopefully he makes it to that England World Cup squad, because then his price would go up even more.

“But yeah, he’s got all the attributes and there will come a time where he needs to go to one of the top four or five teams, or maybe go and play in Europe, because you need to keep

improving yourself as a player.

“But at the moment he’s doing well at Palace and learning a lot. That next stage - he’ll be ready - and it could be in the summer, but I think maybe another season and then he can move. He’s still at a young age.”