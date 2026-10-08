Man Utd handed massive transfer boost as £50m Freiburg star Igor Matanovic 'ready to jump' at Old Trafford move

United have been handed a massive boost in their hunt for a new centre-forward. FootballInsidersuggest that Freiburg standout Matanovic is eager to join the Red Devils and make his mark in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick is determined to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford. Benjamin Sesko is currently the only natural senior striker in the squad, but the forward has struggled with shin injuries this season.

While the likes of Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee can operate as a number nine, neither player is a traditional target man. This lack of depth has prompted United to search the market for a reliable, out-and-out goalscorer.