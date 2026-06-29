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Man Utd set to announce first official summer signing as medical arranged
Colombian starlet travels to Manchester
Orozco is poised to officially finalise his highly anticipated transfer to United after a deal was initially brokered last year. The Red Devils secured a comprehensive pre-contract agreement to sign the teenage midfielder from Colombian outfit Fortaleza, with the transfer intentionally deferred until the player reaches his eligibility milestone this summer.
According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, the talented youngster has boarded a flight to the United Kingdom to put the final touches on the move. Crucially, the starlet is being personally accompanied on the journey by United’s lead scout in South America, Giuseppe Antonaccio, emphasising the club's high developmental investment.
Birthday medical penciled in before youth team integration
The dynamic midfield prodigy is scheduled to undergo his comprehensive medical examinations immediately upon arrival in Manchester. Club executives are planning to officially announce Orozco as a United player around July 13, coinciding precisely with the player's 18th birthday when international transfer regulations permit the registration.
Once the formal paperwork is cleanly processed, Orozco is expected to immediately link up with the Under-21s squad managed by head coach Adam Lawrence. The youth setup is currently preparing for their highly anticipated pre-season tour of Germany, which will serve as the players' introductory environment to the tactical demands of English football.
Internal development prioritised over immediate loan exit
According to The Standard, Old Trafford officials have decided to keep the teenager at Carrington for the upcoming campaign rather than sanctioning an immediate loan spell abroad. The recruitment team intends to meticulously oversee his physical acclimatisation to the demanding English environment, a patient method previously utilised for overseas prospects like Diego Leon.
While Orozco arrives with a stellar reputation – having captained Colombia to the final of the South American Under-17 Championship – he will not be immediately considered for senior selection. Manager Michael Carrick is currently focusing on senior midfield changes, especially with veteran anchor Casemiro departing at the end of his contract to join Inter Miami.
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Senior midfield reshaping faces active market delays
To fill the gaps, United previously struck a £37 million agreement in May with Serie A outfit Atalanta for dynamic midfielder Ederson. However, that deal encountered sudden logistical delays after the player received a late call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad as an injury replacement for Roma's Wesley.
Concurrently, United remain locked in active, high-stakes dialogue regarding a summer move for West Ham's coveted midfielder, Mateus Fernandes. Old Trafford chiefs face intense domestic competition from Tottenham Hotspur, while the Hammers are stubbornly refusing to lower their steep asking price, holding out for a £90 million fee to part ways with the 21-year-old.