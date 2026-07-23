Man Utd considering Tyler Adams transfer swoop with USMNT & Bournemouth star available for bargain fee

According to the Daily Mail, United are actively exploring the possibility of bringing Adams to Old Trafford as they look to put the finishing touches on a reconstructed midfield unit. The club has already been proactive in the current window, securing the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for a combined expenditure of £85 million. However, the departure of veteran Brazilian Casemiro on a free transfer and a significant injury blow to Manuel Ugarte have forced the recruitment team to look for further depth.

Ugarte, who sustained a long-term knee injury while representing Uruguay at the World Cup, has left a void in the defensive midfield strata that Michael Carrick is desperate to fill. While the club is juggling various positional needs and a strictly monitored transfer budget, Adams has remained a consistent name on their shortlist.







