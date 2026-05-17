Man Utd confirm Tyrell Malacia to leave as a free agent after just TWO appearances in 2025-26 season

Malacia will leave upon the expiry of his contract in June, which marks a clean break for a player who has struggled to find consistency and fitness in Manchester.

The decision to allow the Netherlands international to walk away for free signals United's intent to trim the wage bill and move on from players who have failed to secure a regular starting spot.

After a season in which he made just two appearances, both the player and the club have agreed that a fresh start elsewhere is the best solution for his stalling career.

United confirmed Malacia's imminent exit in an official statement, which reads: "Tyrell Malacia is to leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer. The Dutch defender was on the bench for the thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, in our final home game of the campaign. Tyrell joined the Reds from Feyenoord, in July 2022, and has made 49 first-team appearances in total. He spent some of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and has played twice this term, both against Newcastle United, as a late substitute in the home and away fixtures with the Magpies. He was part of the matchday squad when we lifted the Carabao Cup in 2023, again when coming up against Eddie Howe's Tynesiders. Thanks to Ty for all his efforts and the best of luck for the future from everyone at the club."







