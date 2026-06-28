AFP
Man Utd confirm Manuel Ugarte knee ligament injury after Uruguay midfielder stretchered off at World Cup
Serious injury blow for United
United have announced the distressing news after Ugarte was carried off on a stretcher during the 1-0 defeat to Spain, which confirmed a group-stage exit for Uruguay. The official statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that Manuel Ugarte has suffered a knee ligament injury whilst representing Uruguay in Friday's World Cup group-stage match against Spain. Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale. Everyone wishes Manuel a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way."
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World Cup heartbreak for Ugarte
Ugarte sustained the severe injury in the 45th minute at Guadalajara Stadium. He appeared to land awkwardly while approaching a challenge on Spain midfielder Pedri, shortly before Luis de la Fuente’s side scored the only goal of the game through Alex Baena.
Ugarte was visibly upset, placing his hands on his head and pulling his shirt over his face as medical staff carried him off the pitch. The result meant Uruguay finished third in Group H with just two points, eliminating them from the 2026 World Cup at the first hurdle. Ugarte had started in all three matches for Uruguay before this unfortunate incident occurred on Friday.
Struggles at Old Trafford
Since joining United from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial €50 million, plus a further €10m in add-ons, Ugarte has found it difficult to secure a regular starting position. He featured in only six of the final 16 Premier League matches during the 2025-26 campaign, starting just one of those fixtures.
Former United head coach Ruben Amorim previously stated that the midfielder "struggling" at the time "must improve", noting that the Premier League is a "different world" compared to his previous experiences in France and Portugal. With three years left on his current contract, this major setback complicates his chances of proving his worth to the club hierarchy.
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What happens next for United?
United must now await the final medical test results to establish exactly how long Ugarte will be sidelined. In the meantime, the club are expected to be highly active in the summer transfer window to reinforce their midfield options. With Casemiro departing Old Trafford as a free agent, securing new signings in that central area has become an urgent priority.