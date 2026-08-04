Man Utd and Chelsea eye Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi in €25m transfer move

United and Chelsea are both considering a summer move for Bologna defender Lucumi, as per QuotidianoSportivo. The 28-year-old Colombian international has emerged as an attractive target for both Premier League clubs as they look to strengthen their respective squads.

Bologna are under increasing pressure to sell the centre-back during the current transfer window. Lucumi will be out of contract next summer, and the Italian outfit are determined to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. With his asking price set at a reasonable €25 million, both English sides certainly have the financial resources required to wrap up a deal quickly.



