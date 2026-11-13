Incoming Man Utd boss Mauricio Pochettino given ‘mob’ warning & ‘deadwood’ advice as Premier League title winner explains when Argentine will be judged
Pochettino set to succeed Carrick at Old Trafford
After seeing optimism build at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ on the back of a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season, the Red Devils have slipped into reverse again at the start of 2026-27.
Inconsistency has cost Carrick his job, with a man that won Premier League and Champions League titles during his time as a United player lasting just 32 games before being relieved of his duties. The decision has been taken to move in a different direction.
With the likes of Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte having been mooted as potential appointments at one stage, the Red Devils have turned to Pochettino for inspiration - with prior experience of life in England also working in his favour.
The 54-year-old South American once guided Spurs to the Champions League final and boasts plenty of pedigree, having also worked with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. He will not, however, be taking up office at Old Trafford immediately.
Pochettino will complete his tenure with the USMNT by guiding them through a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie with Haiti. Clearance to head for Manchester will not be given until the early hours of Wednesday morning British time.
United are due at Anfield for a meeting with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday November 22, giving their new manager a matter of days in which to address and attempt to find solutions to the many issues that he will be inheriting.
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New Man Utd boss has several faults to fix
Asked if that is a problem, two-time Premier League title winner Parker - who was speaking in association with Football Ticket Net, the official ticket agent of FC Barcelona - told GOAL: “He's not going to have time to fix anything. Even if he was given two weeks, would that be enough with this mob? It makes no difference.
“We can’t really judge them when they play Liverpool because it wouldn't surprise me if they go there and give an incredible performance, blood and guts and all the things we haven't seen on a consistent basis for quite a while, and everyone will pat them on the back for it. That's what normally happens when those kind of games come up at the Emirates, at Anfield, at the Etihad, it serves up perfect because if players can't raise themselves for those games then there's no chance.
“So it’s going to be good to see what he's got, to watch him raw and then judge him over the next games that come up after Liverpool. They've got Coventry in the next half a dozen games, bottom of the table clash - never said that before about Manchester United! They've got games where you've got to judge the players because no one's judging them at this moment.
“The new manager, everyone has got their own opinion about his level - he should have been there a lot earlier than what he is because there was general talk about it. I said he's perfect for what Manchester United need as a manager, someone like him, but only if the people - and we know they're not - are giving him what he needs.
“People are talking about him, calling him a bridesmaid. To be perfectly honest you could bring in any manager who's successful at this moment in time, they're not going to be now. Manchester United are not and should not be talking about winning leagues, they should be talking about getting stable, get themselves in a position where they are going to be consistent in their performances and be somewhere around where they should be at this moment in time because of what's gone on.
“Everyone's talking about Pochettino, he hasn't won anything, he failed in the Champions League final, he failed as a manager for Tottenham against Chelsea in a final, he failed at Chelsea. It's irrelevant.
“It's someone who's going to go in there and make them into a side and get them on a roll again, a promising roll, not a roll that everyone's kind of going ‘oh no, here it comes again’ because the club are still unstable and don't want to spend any of their money on any player that is too expensive. They don’t have to because it is still a club earning fortunes because of its history.”
Pochettino seeing out reign as USMNT boss
Pressed further on whether United could, or should, have pushed harder to get Pochettino on board right away - given the size of the job on his hands - ex-Red Devils defender Parker added: “Maybe they should have thought about it better but it doesn't surprise anybody the way it's been handled and the way they've gone about it.
“You shouldn't be shocked about it. ‘We should have got him here early to prepare for this game’ - at this moment in time, preparation hasn't really worked.
“You need someone who's going to go in there and find the ringleaders within the playing staff who are causing the problems. I think you have to look at the longevity of some of those players to know that they shouldn't be at the club anymore. If the club wants to be successful and stand the best chance, they need to move on the DWs - the deadwoods.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Run before January window
United have 10 games to take in across all competitions before the January transfer window swings open and an opportunity to freshen up their ranks - moving players in and out - presents itself.
That run includes meetings with Liverpool, Newcastle, Coventry, RB Leipzig, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. Having tumbled into the Premier League relegation zone, Pochettino will need to make a fast start in order to get disgruntled supporters back on side and ease any fears of being dragged into a basement battle.
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