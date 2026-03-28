Man City women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Vivianne Miedema steals the show as WSL champions-elect run riot at Old Trafford

When the team news was revealed ahead of kick-off, it felt ominous for United. The Red Devils could only name two senior outfield players to the bench and had played out a demanding Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich just three days prior. City, meanwhile, were fresh and stronger than last time out, having welcomed back their four Asian Cup representatives, three of whom slotted into the starting XI. That feeling played out in the opening 20 minutes, as City dominated their hosts, attacking relentlessly to earn a deserved 2-0 advantage.

Seconds after Lauren Hemp had curled an effort against the crossbar, Miedema broke the deadlock, flicking a near post header over Phallon Tullis-Joyce with 17 minutes on the clock. Within seconds, it was 2-0, Miedema with another header, this time from Casparij's dinked cross which found her Netherlands team-mate, the WSL's all-time top goal-scorer, totally unmarked in the box with the United defence all at sea. Rebecca Knaak thought she had a third not long after, too, only for her header to be disallowed for reasons that escaped most in attendance.

That reprieve kept United in an affair that was largely passing them by, until Casparij put the result beyond doubt shortly after half time. Her finish at the back post rounded off a superbly swift counter attack from City, started by Miedema's clever pass to release Hemp and continued by the winger's brilliant cross from the left wing, which was drilled into the back of the net by the right-back.

It was a scoreline that reflected events. While United were uncompetitive in a defeat that leaves their chances of securing a European spot in real peril, City are now on the very brink of a first WSL title in 10 years thanks to brilliance they were able to showcase wonderfully here, on enemy territory.

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