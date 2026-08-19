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Man City turn attention to Roma midfielder Manu Kone after United abandon pursuit
City seek midfield reinforcements
Manchester City have added Kone to their shortlist of potential recruits ahead of the looming transfer deadline, According to The Guardian. Under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca and sporting director Hugo Viana, the club are currently undergoing a significant midfield restructure.
City have already seen the high-profile exits of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Tijjani Reijnders this summer, leaving a notable void in the middle of the pitch.
While they recently secured Elliot Anderson in a massive £116 million deal from Nottingham Forest, the Manchester outfit remain actively in the market for additional quality to ensure they are fully prepared to defend their domestic crown this season.
World Cup star attracts interest
Kone enhanced his global reputation following a series of standout performances for France at the 2026 World Cup. The 25-year-old featured in five of his nation's eight matches during the tournament in North America, with France winning all four games that he started.
His exceptional displays on the international stage prompted Roma to increase his asking price to around £51m, a valuation that seemingly deterred Manchester United from advancing their initial interest.
However, City are now well-positioned to meet these financial demands, especially after generating substantial funds from the recent sales of Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah and Rodri to Barcelona.
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Bouaddi and Fernandez on midfield shortlist
Alongside their pursuit of Kone, City are closing in on the £85m signing of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old is viewed as a bright prospect, but Maresca desires the elite-level experience that Kone would immediately provide. City also retain an interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but an internal deadline regarding his release clause has passed without a formal bid.
- AFP
What's next for Manchester City?
Maresca and his squad are preparing to kick off their new Premier League campaign against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium. Off the pitch, Viana faces a frantic final two weeks of the transfer window. City must quickly finalise their pending outgoing deals and submit a formal proposal to Roma if they wish to integrate Kone into their squad before the September deadline.
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