Man City player ratings vs Chelsea: Nico O'Reilly comes up clutch again & Rayan Cherki dazzles as Pep Guardiola's ruthless side reignite title race

Chelsea played with more swagger in the first half and caused City plenty of problems on the break, just lacking some finesse in the final third. City were let off the hook when Marc Cucurella put the ball in the net only to be fractionally offside. Pep Guardiola's side's only chance of the first 45 minutes was a tame effort from Rayan Cherki straight at Robert Sanchez, which came about from O'Reilly's aggressive pressing of Estevao Willian.

O'Reilly then used his physical prowess to head City in front early in the second half, brushing off Andrey Santos to head home Cherki's devilish cross. City went for the jugular thereafter, and six minutes later, they had doubled their lead. Cherki created space for himself by dribbling across the area and then knocked a pass to the feet of Guehi, who could hardly miss.

A good day for City got even better when Doku added a third, robbing Moises Caicedo of the ball before powering into the area and drilling his shot past Sanchez.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Stamford Bridge...