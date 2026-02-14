'Who are ya?! Who are ya?!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola hilariously explains the unique reason he 'loves' the FA Cup ahead of Salford City showdown

Salford City boss Karl Robinson has admitted he's hoping for a better scoreline after conceding eight against City last time around. Salford head into the match in sixth place in the League Two standings and after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley last time out.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "We're not at any stage going to say the outcome will be completely different. We hope it's a better scoreline as you'd imagine but I don't think people really appreciate how far this club has come in a 12-month period. The difference is, we're going into this game with a lot more respect from the footballing world than maybe last time they've seen us front and centre. As a football club, it's another tick in the box and we're really excited about going back there. This time, I just want to make sure we go there and have fun, wear our badge with pride, do our best for the fans, compete in everything we do and then get back to work on Sunday morning and make sure we beat Newport on Tuesday.

"I think its been a remarkable phase in the club's history and we're under no illusions that the weekend is going to be very hard. The outcome is probably going to be quite predictable, certainly to everybody else. I just want to make sure that people know Salford are real. I think we are a football club that people are going to hear an awful lot of for years.

"I think in anything in life, if you can't embrace an opportunity, even if you know the odds are really stacked against you... Is that not what living's all about? Really challenge yourself in the most incredible set of circumstances against the greatest players in the world currently. A Ballon d'Or winner, multiple Premier League winners and a manager probably in the top 10 greatest managers of all time."