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Como 1907 v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Malen sent off as Como and Roma draw 0-0: Gasperini two points behind Inter

Como vs Roma
Como
Roma
Serie A

Relive the third round of Serie A with us LIVE.

Serie A, matchday 6

Como-Roma 0-0

Goalscorers: -



Sunday's lunchtime clash produces the first 0-0 of the season, after 54 matches. At 12.30pm, Cesc Fabregas's Como draw 0-0 at the Senigallia with Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, in the sixth round of Serie A following the international break. Both coaches rank among the league's masters of football, while their sides look likelier than any others to become Inter's main challengers. A red card for Malen after a bad challenge on Kaiki in the 53rd minute leaves Roma with 10 men. The Dutchman will miss their next match against Genoa at the Olimpico. Como had won three and drawn two before a bad defeat at Frosinone. They are now five points off the top and three behind Roma, who drew 2-2 with Inter before the break and remain two points behind. Roma have not won at Como in the past three seasons. This time, they get only as far as the post with Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half effort.Chivu's Inter benefit.


  • Goals and highlights

    56' - Chance for Como! Diao lays the ball off to Perrone on the edge of the area, but his weak shot wastes the opportunity.


    55' - ROMA DOWN TO 10, MALEN SENT OFF! Malen sees red for a nasty studs-up challenge on Kaiki.


    45'+1 - Wesley takes a huge risk, catching Diao as he races towards goal: Fabbri doesn't even give a foul, though the Brazilian probably deserved a red card.


    33' - Gollini rescues Roma again, rushing out to deny Caqueret as he bears down on goal.


    24' - Malen beats the onrushing Butez to the ball and skips past him, but shoots wide.


    23' - Chance for Como: Mancini loses the ball while playing out, allowing Caqueret to pick it up and shoot narrowly wide.


    11' - Pellegrini hits the post! Koné sets up the Roma captain, whose low right-footed shot from outside the area strikes the post to Butez's left.


    7' - Como respond immediately. A through ball sends Paz one-on-one with Gollini, who blocks the Argentinian's shot.


    6' - Roma nearly take the lead, but Dybala wastes the chance to make it 0-1. Malen works the ball brilliantly to the Argentinian, who has a clear view of goal inside the area but shoots weakly into Butez's arms.

  • The match details

    Como 0-0 Roma

    Scorers: -

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto (Kempf 88'), Ramón, Chalobah, Kaiki; Perrone (Milla 88'), Da Cunha (Baturina 78'); Caqueret (Jesus Rodriguez 66'), Paz, Diao (Addae 88'); Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso (Balerdi 60'); Wesley, De Roon, Koné (Lulli 89'), Molina; Pellegrini (Soulè 46'), Dybala (Pisilli 89'); Malen. Manager: Gasperini.


    Booked: Diao (C), Kaiki (C), Koné (R), Soulé (R), Baturina (C).

    Sent off: Malen (R)

    Assists: -

    Referee: Fabbri

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