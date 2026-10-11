Malen sent off as Como and Roma draw 0-0: Gasperini two points behind Inter

56' - Chance for Como! Diao lays the ball off to Perrone on the edge of the area, but his weak shot wastes the opportunity.





55' - ROMA DOWN TO 10, MALEN SENT OFF! Malen sees red for a nasty studs-up challenge on Kaiki.





45'+1 - Wesley takes a huge risk, catching Diao as he races towards goal: Fabbri doesn't even give a foul, though the Brazilian probably deserved a red card.





33' - Gollini rescues Roma again, rushing out to deny Caqueret as he bears down on goal.





24' - Malen beats the onrushing Butez to the ball and skips past him, but shoots wide.





23' - Chance for Como: Mancini loses the ball while playing out, allowing Caqueret to pick it up and shoot narrowly wide.





11' - Pellegrini hits the post! Koné sets up the Roma captain, whose low right-footed shot from outside the area strikes the post to Butez's left.





7' - Como respond immediately. A through ball sends Paz one-on-one with Gollini, who blocks the Argentinian's shot.





6' - Roma nearly take the lead, but Dybala wastes the chance to make it 0-1. Malen works the ball brilliantly to the Argentinian, who has a clear view of goal inside the area but shoots weakly into Butez's arms.