56' - Chance for Como! Diao lays the ball off to Perrone on the edge of the area, but his weak shot wastes the opportunity.





55' - ROMA DOWN TO 10, MALEN SENT OFF! Malen sees red for a bad, studs-up challenge on Kaiki.





45'+1 - Wesley takes a huge risk, catching Diao as he races towards goal: Fabbri does not even give a foul, though the Brazilian probably deserved a red card.





33' - Gollini comes to the rescue again, rushing out to stop Caqueret as he goes through on goal.





24' - Malen gets to the ball ahead of the onrushing Butez and rounds him, but shoots wide.





23' - Chance for Como: Mancini loses the ball while playing out, and Caqueret picks it up before shooting narrowly wide.





11' - Pellegrini hits the post! Koné sets up the Roma captain, whose low right-footed shot from outside the area strikes the post to Butez's left.





7' - Como respond immediately: a through ball puts Paz one-on-one with Gollini, who blocks the Argentine's shot.





6' - Roma go close to taking the lead, but Dybala wastes the chance to make it 0-1. Malen works the ball brilliantly to the Argentine, who shoots weakly into Butez's arms from inside the area with a clear sight of goal.