Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV

At the Juventus shareholders' meeting, club CEO Giovanni Carnevali also discussed the upcoming election for Figc president, with candidacies due tomorrow: "Adriano Galliani and Giovanni Malagò are two very prominent figures, people of great ability. Voting will take place on 14 December, however, so we have plenty of time to assess the candidates and look at their programmes too," reports Gazzetta.it.