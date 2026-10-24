Giovanni Malagò, the FIGC commissioner, told Il Mattino: "Our country produces talent in many disciplines. It is an asset we must make the most of. We must complete the circle. If we won a fifth World Cup, Italy would become the most decorated national team in history. Dreaming costs nothing."
Calciomercato
Translated by
Malagò: “I support Roma and dream of Italy’s fifth World Cup title”
On supporting Roma: "I do not disown my family's history. My father was a board member and then three times vice-president of Roma, contributing to two Serie A titles with Dino Viola and Franco Sensi. As a child, I used to go with him to the stadium: I don't see why I should hide my allegiance. I find that hypocritical. But when I take on an official role, allegiances give way to impartiality."
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