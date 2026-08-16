The newspaper Sabah called Salah's debut striking, confirming that the Egyptian star drew attention from the moment he came on in the second half, even though Trabzonspor could not hold on to their lead.

Its match report read: "Mohamed Salah is causing a stir at Trabzonspor! He dazzled everyone in his first match. On the opening week of the Turkish Süper Lig, Trabzonspor played away against Kasımpaşa and Salah's performance was impressive."

The paper added: "Mohamed Salah received great attention from the fans before the match. While the match result was still level, Trabzonspor fans chanted in support of Mohamed Salah."

Over at Star, the verdict was that Salah's introduction restored momentum to the Trabzonspor attack. His impact simply was not enough to settle the match in his team's favour.

Fanatik reckoned Salah showed his worth in more than one moment. He met a Mustafa Eskihellaç cross at the far post but shot wide, then carved out another chance down the right with a cross that Paul Onuachu could not bring under control.

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