Real Madrid's defeat to Real Betis at the La Cartuja stadium reopened the door to some doubts within Madrid circles.

"Sport newspaper" reported that Real Madrid did not put in a poor performance. Los Blancos had enough of the ingredients to secure victory and create chances, and they dominated for long spells. Yet they left the pitch without scoring.

The Merengue problem runs deeper than the result. It looks as if "the ghosts of the past are returning once more".

Real Madrid begin the Spanish league with wins, the pieces appear to fit together and the stars shine. Within a few weeks the usual questions seem to have disappeared, until the first serious test comes along.

That happened last season during the derby, and this season it came in the Betis match, though the team's display here was far better.

Two familiar questions resurface: who organises the play? And are the three stars in harmony and able to play together?

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