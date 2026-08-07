Chelsea face one of their biggest dilemmas ahead of the start of the 2026-2027 season. Their first-team squad has swollen to 41 players, with just 25 days left before the summer transfer window slams shut.

New manager Xabi Alonso now inherits the arduous task of reshaping that squad. Chelsea's absence from European competition this season makes a group of this size even harder to justify. Some players will be sold, others sent out on loan, and the coming weeks look decisive in shaping the new-look Blues.

This is a situation that has become all too familiar at Stamford Bridge in recent years, with the number of registered players in the main squad now at 41.

Premier League regulations do hand the club some breathing room. Special exemptions cover players under 21 and homegrown talents who have come through the academy, giving Chelsea the flexibility to register more bodies. Alonso knows, though, that carrying this many players outside his plans will do nothing for the team's stability.

The Spanish coach wants to trim the squad to around 25 players. That means parting ways with 16 before the start of September, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC".