Maifredi: "Juventus, Spalletti should not have been kept on, he always responds with convoluted explanations"

Gigi Maifredi, Juventus manager in the 1990-91 season, spoke to TuttoJuve.com about the Bianconeri's difficult moment: "Juventus are a team who have still not found their identity, they can produce flashes of good football and then make basic mistakes like those last night."
On the goals conceded at the end of the match against Sassuolo, he said: "Crazy stuff. Then many people hide behind injuries, but the team can cope with Locatelli's absence. But you need to have an enthusiasm within the group that they do not have right now, they all feel they are under scrutiny."