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‘Preparing his magic trick’ - Lionel Messi act that England must be wary of as ex-Man Utd & Arsenal star tells Three Lions how to handle Argentine GOAT in World Cup semi-final
Silvestre's blueprint for stopping the GOAT
As the Three Lions prepare for their massive showdown in Atlanta, much of the tactical discourse has centered on how to handle an aging but still lethal Messi.
Silvestre, who faced the Argentine legend during his playing days in the Champions League, believes communication across the defensive line will be the primary factor in determining success. He warned that England cannot afford to switch off even when the 39-year-old seems disinterested in the proceedings.
“England can win if they control the game and control Messi. That is the one piece of the puzzle. I don’t mean man mark him, you have to be aware of him even when he is walking because when he is walking he is preparing his magic trick, analysing what he has to do,” Silvestre explained on the Could It Be Coming Home podcast.
He emphasised that the back four must constantly talk to the midfield to track Messi’s movement between the lines, noting that his "burst of speed over the first five or six yards" remains a decisive weapon.
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The walking statistics that defy logic
While some might see a player walking as a sign of physical decline, the data suggests it is a calculated tactical choice. Staggering statistics have revealed that Messi has walked for 47% of the distance he has covered during this tournament.
This energy conservation allows him to remain fresh for the explosive sprints and creative passes that have helped him keep pace with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.
Silvestre recalled his own experiences trying to monitor the diminutive genius, stating: “I played against Messi. He just disappears at some points. He goes into an area and you forget about him. You have to speak to each other more than usual. This is so important for the back four especially, you need to speak to one another explain he will be on the right shoulder, the left shoulder, it is so important for the back four to communicate with the midfield.”
Argentina’s aging squad offers England hope
Despite Argentina’s pedigree as defending champions and their historic mastery of tournament football, Silvestre believes they are a declining force compared to the side that lifted the trophy in Qatar. He suggests that Scaloni’s reliance on a settled, veteran starting XI could lead to fatigue, especially after several grueling knockout rounds that required extra time.
“Argentina are close to four years ago, but not quite because they are an ageing team,” the Frenchman observed. “It is a team this year that England should be beating. This is not a team from four years ago. I think specifically on fitness, they have played a lot of extra time and at some point they will have to be tired because they don’t rotate that much. It is always the same 11 that start, so it is an easier job than four years ago.”
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The lucky charm factor for the Albiceleste
While Silvestre focuses on the physical and tactical aspects, England must also contend with the historical omens surrounding the match officials. FIFA has confirmed that American referee Ismail Elfath will officiate the semi-final, an appointment that has raised eyebrows given Messi's perfect winning record in games overseen by the MLS official. Elfath was also the fourth official during the 2022 World Cup final, further linking him to Argentina's recent triumphs.
Nonetheless, Silvestre is backing England to set up a dream final against his native France. He concluded that Argentina "know how to speed up the game when they need to and slow things down too," but maintained that the current Three Lions squad has the tools to break the South American stranglehold on the trophy. “France v England would be a nice final because are tired of facing Argentina – England have to beat them first!”
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