'The goal is to win the trophy' - Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Paes targets historic FIFA ASEAN Cup triumph with Indonesia

Extensive experience across the Eredivisie and MLS has fostered a mature mindset for Paes both on and off the pitch. At this stage of his career, collective triumph for club and country comfortably supersedes any individual ego.

Opening up on his evolution during an interview with FIFA, Paes stated: "Everything that has happened in my career has happened for a reason. I've grown and matured a lot because of it."

Explaining how his priorities now centre strictly on the team's needs, the shot-stopper continued: "My ego isn't that important any more. I just want to contribute as much as possible to the team. My main goal is to win, both with the national team and at club level."

Assessing the broader impact of the FIFA-backed tournament, Paes added: "It's a positive development, not just for Indonesia but for every participating country. It will raise the level of Southeast Asian football."