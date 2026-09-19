Lyon vs Rennes match halted as captain Corentin Tolisso confronts fans over offensive banner

The highly anticipated Ligue 1 fixture between Lyon and Rennes was marred by significant crowd disturbances just before the interval. While the action on the pitch had initially captivated the home support, the atmosphere turned toxic due to the deployment of a controversial banner in the stands. Reports suggest the message was directed at Lyon's fierce rivals, Saint-Etienne, sparking an immediate reaction from the stadium authorities and match officials who were quick to monitor the unfolding situation.

As the tension escalated, the stadium announcer was forced to intervene, broadcasting a formal warning across the giant screens to discourage the ongoing behaviour. However, the message appeared to have little effect on the frustrated sections of the crowd, as insulting chants continued to ring out across the arena.