Luka Modric isn't finished yet! Croatia's talisman is still capable of damaging England's World Cup dreams at 40

Luka Modric didn't appreciate the narrative at all, and both he and the other thirty-somethings in the Croatia squad used it as a source of motivation in his country's come-from-behind win in Moscow.

"We proved everything was different to what people were saying - especially English journalists and television pundits," the former Tottenham ace told ITV immediately after the Croats dug deep once more to defeat the Three Lions 2-1 after extra-time. "All these words from them, we were reading and we were saying 'OK, today we will see who will be tired.' As I said, they should be more humble, and respect opponents more.

"They underestimated Croatia tonight and that was a huge mistake." It's unlikely to be repeated ahead of Wednesday's World Cup rematch in Dallas, even though Modric is still captaining Croatia at 40 years of age.