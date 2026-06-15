Modric is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, but he is also not ready to discuss exactly where he will be playing his football next season. The 40-year-old AC Milan maestro is currently entering his fifth World Cup and has made it clear that personal milestones and contract negotiations are taking a back seat to international glory.

The Croatia captain's contract at Milan expires this summer, though he has the option to extend it for another 12 months. No decision has been announced yet, though, and it has been reported that he will retire after the World Cup.

Modric is not prepared to discuss his future at this point, though, telling reporters: "I'm focused exclusively on the tournament because I want to help the team in the best possible way."

Despite being two shy of his 200th cap, he insists he is not treating this trip to North America as a farewell tour or a "Last Dance" with the national team.