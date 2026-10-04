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Luka Modric tears into 'catastrophic' Croatia performance after record England humiliation
A night of historic shame in Rijeka
Croatia endured the most agonizing night in its footballing history on Saturday, succumbing to a devastating 7-0 defeat against a relentless England side in Rijeka. A clinical England attack tore through the Croatian defense, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each scoring twice, alongside goals from Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, and Morgan Rogers to complete the unprecedented rout.
The seven-goal surrender marks the largest margin of defeat Croatia has ever suffered since becoming an independent footballing nation in 1991. For a nation renowned for its resilience and historic overachievement on the international stage, the sheer scale of Saturday's collapse represents an unprecedented low point.
- AFP
Modric vents fury after historic defeat
Modric, who returned to the starting XI after being rested against Spain, delivered a brutal honest assessment of his team's lack of competitive edge during the Nations League encounter. He struggled to find justification for such a passive display on home soil.
"It is difficult to find an explanation for a performance like this without duels, fouls, aggression, lack of unity... I have been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel shame after a match," the legendary playmaker said, as quoted by the Jutarnji.
Modric continued his passionate outburst by suggesting that the result had damaged the nation's standing in world football. "You can lose because, right now, they are better. But losing like this and ruining the reputation we have gained over the years is unacceptable. I feel very ashamed," he added.
Refusing to sugarcoat helpless team display
The midfielder refused to sugarcoat the situation, describing the atmosphere on the pitch as one of total helplessness. He felt that the team was tactically and physically overwhelmed, leaving them chasing shadows for the duration of the contest. The lack of cohesion was the most jarring aspect for the long-serving captain, who has seen many highs and lows since his debut in 2006.
"Football can't be played like this. If you play with two players less, you can't do it like this, and we looked like we had 4-5 players less. It was a catastrophic night," Modric explained when reflecting on the tactical breakdown. "We simply shouldn't point fingers at each other and look for the guilty, but be together in this. We've come back from difficult situations, we've lost badly, but I've never had the feeling after a game like this in the national team," he added.
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Looking ahead to the Spain challenge
The road ahead does not get any easier for Modric and his teammates, as they must now prepare to face a formidable Spain side. With the memory of a heavy defeat at the Pizjuan still fresh, the captain has demanded a complete shift in attitude and intensity. He warned that the current level of performance is nowhere near the standards required for international football.
"We need to come together, stay together because another tough game awaits us. And we need to show our true colors, that there is spite and pride in us, desire, will, togetherness, that cannot be lost overnigh," Modric stated.
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