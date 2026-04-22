Luka Doncic is causing concern: Bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers

Doncic suffered a significant hamstring injury—a grade-two strain—early in April during a Western Conference showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite Dallas trailing by a wide margin and the star guard visibly labouring, head coach JJ Redick left him in the game, a decision that backfired.

He subsequently travelled to Spain for specialist treatment, including injections into the injured muscle, and only returned to Los Angeles a few days ago. Doncic was on the sidelines as the Lakers, led by LeBron James and sharpshooters Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, took a 2-0 series lead over the Rockets.

“It’s great to have him back. He grabbed a few rebounds for the lads and played a few passes during some shooting drills,” Redick said about Doncic’s return ahead of Game 2 against the Rockets. “It’s good that the team is now properly back together again.”