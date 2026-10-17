'He can play anywhere!' – Luis Enrique reveals what excites him most about Maghnes Akliouche

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique expressed complete satisfaction with Maghnes Akliouche's performances following his arrival in the French capital. Les Rouge et Bleu travel to face Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Matchday 7 seeking a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 victory.

Sitting sixth in the table after a slow start, PSG look to maintain momentum following domestic wins over Brest, Marseille, and Le Mans.

Akliouche has established himself as a key creative outlet in Enrique's attacking setup across multiple positions.